Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 122,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,741,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 641.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,533,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,375 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,533,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,097.18. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $146,453.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,137,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,311.28. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 201,652 shares of company stock worth $2,019,288 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

