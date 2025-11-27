Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fulton Financial

Insider Activity

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.