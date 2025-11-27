Entropy Technologies LP Takes $271,000 Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 50.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,043,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,825,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,093,000 after acquiring an additional 211,694 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

