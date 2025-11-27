Entropy Technologies LP Takes $216,000 Position in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 91.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,824,000.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.10%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $100,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,657.54. This trade represents a 1.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.