Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,276 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 495,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 38,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $543,504.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 120,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,570.95. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 37,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 144,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Z opened at $74.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -531.68, a P/E/G ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

