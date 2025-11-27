Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,043.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 980,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,738,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 464,557 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 427,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of OI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

