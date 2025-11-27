Entropy Technologies LP Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 585,054 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.22%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

