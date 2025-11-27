Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,158 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 468,936 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 7,161.9% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 228,322 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 27.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 823,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $409.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.37 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 62.87% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Blue Bird has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. The trade was a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

