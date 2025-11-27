Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 18.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Entegris Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $112.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.