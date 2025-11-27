Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in H&R Block by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,439,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in H&R Block by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 201,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HRB stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $203.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,107,301.98. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.