Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,200 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 83.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,020,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 price target on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ALV opened at $118.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.