Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 22,156 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,156 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $212,672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,717 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 358,044 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 737,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,302,000 after acquiring an additional 334,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.5%

WING stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

