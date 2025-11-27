Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 21,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.6%

KD stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

