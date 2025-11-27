Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,349 Shares of Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter worth $10,122,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $129.32.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $720.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,495.31. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.