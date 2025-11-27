Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADMA opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

