Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.2%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

