Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 46.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This trade represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $84.79 and a one year high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

