Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,945 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 143.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $50,926.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,483.90. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 264 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.41 per share, with a total value of $28,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,314.51. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 683 shares of company stock valued at $75,961 and sold 3,127 shares valued at $353,676. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $128.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMBF. Cowen assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

