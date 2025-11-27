Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

