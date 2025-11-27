Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 246,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after buying an additional 719,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after acquiring an additional 288,342 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 24.6% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,152,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,077 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

