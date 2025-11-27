Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $2.71 Million Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Waters by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Trading Down 1.2%
Waters stock opened at $407.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $275.05 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.
Waters Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
