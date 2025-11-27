Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,826 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 765,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14,702.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4%

MAA stock opened at $135.54 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

