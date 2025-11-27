Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,237,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,766,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,786,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of COLD opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.