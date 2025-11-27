Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 121.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.