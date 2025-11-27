Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

