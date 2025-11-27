Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 101,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,536,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,095,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in HP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after purchasing an additional 724,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,204,000 after buying an additional 189,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.97 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.