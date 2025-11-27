Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,956,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,767,198.05. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 48,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $479,417.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 720,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,183,504.64. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,249. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

AEVA stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $632.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 603.21% and a negative net margin of 1,031.15%.The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

