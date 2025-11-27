Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 151,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

