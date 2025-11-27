Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,062 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,003 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 222.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 155,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 107,527 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,778,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 252,596 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

ITUB opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

