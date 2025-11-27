Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,394 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8%

OHI stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

