Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,548,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,269.64. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,406.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,150. This represents a 97.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

