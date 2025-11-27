Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 71,478 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curbline Properties by 37.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Curbline Properties by 54.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Stock Up 0.1%

CURB stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Curbline Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CURB. Citigroup raised Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

