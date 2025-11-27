Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

