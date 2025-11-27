Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 22,140 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after buying an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:USB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

