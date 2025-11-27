Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,348 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 575,350 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

