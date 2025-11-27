Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 8,700 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in New York Times by 49.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in New York Times by 154.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

