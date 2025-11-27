Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $28,287,440 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WSM opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

