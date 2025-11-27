Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $193.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

