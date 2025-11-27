Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.84. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $185.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

