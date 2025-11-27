Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the first quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 3,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $27.95 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

