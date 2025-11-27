Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.21 Million Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEN opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

