Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,152 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,753 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 123,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,082 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,017 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $472,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.6%

BBY stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

