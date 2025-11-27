Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $103,053,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in American Water Works by 2,486.6% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 549,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Water Works by 928.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 479,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

