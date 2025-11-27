Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 628 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Natera by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,577.44. Following the sale, the director owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,525.72. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $499,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,137,526.58. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,366 shares of company stock worth $63,050,068. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.88.

Natera Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.75. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $241.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

