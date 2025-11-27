Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 4,091 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 864.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $790,197.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,496. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $1,148,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

