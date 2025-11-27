Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 6,326 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 182.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 848,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after purchasing an additional 547,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

