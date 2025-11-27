Elgethun Capital Management Sells 1,817 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 132.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

