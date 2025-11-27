Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 68,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

