Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in NVR by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NVR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in NVR by 9,358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NVR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,566.34 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,582.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,626.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $130.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

