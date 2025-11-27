Elgethun Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $218.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

